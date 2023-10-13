Your Life
Phoenix librarian wins Pay It Forward award

Jeff Schorey nominated Erin Morgan for what she's done in the community.
By Paul Horton
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward to Erin Morgan, a librarian for Saints Simon & Jude Cathedral School. Jeff Schorey nominated Morgan. “She runs the Fallen Heroes Wreath Program in Arizona. She learned about that in Philadelphia, and she wanted to create it in Arizona. “So what happens is, in December, is we place a wreath on every officer and cover the whole state,” he said.

It takes a lot of work to organize the Fallen Heroes Wreath Program, where they deliver over 600 wreaths across the state. Their goal is to make sure every law enforcement officer and firefighter in Arizona who lost their lives on duty is not forgotten. Because of her dedication to this program, Schorey wanted to Pay It Forward to her.

We surprised Morgan in the library. “Erin, on behalf of Arizona’s Family and all your volunteers and supporters, we would like to present you with The Pay It Forward Award for all you do for the Fallen Heroes Wreath Program,” Schorey said.

Morgan was so grateful. “I couldn’t do this without all the amazing volunteers and ultimately, the goal is to honor all of our heroes. Thank you, this is amazing,” she said.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Award, just fill out the nomination form on our community page.

