Paradise Valley man returns home from Israel as attacks continue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Steve Hilton had planned to stay in Israel longer but said he returned to the United States tonight because flights out of the country are almost non-existent.

In the approximately 48 hours Hilton was in Tel Aviv, he says the normally bustling city was empty, and hospital basements had been converted into bomb shelters. “We saw with our own eyes a lot of wounded,” Hilton said.

Soldiers and civilians, Hilton spoke to everyone he could during his short time in Israel. “Unimaginable what they went through,” he said. “I told them America supports them and gave them some love.”

Hilton spent thousands of dollars at local stores, buying water, clothes, cigarettes and more for Israeli soldiers. “The military’s called up three hundred thousand reservists,” he said. “And what was stunning to us is that as we approached the base, there were cars as far as the eyes could see.”

This, as efforts continue here in the Valley to raise awareness about the war with Hamas. At a Scottsdale rally this evening, dozens gathered to voice their opposition to the terrorist attacks. “We are tired of it,” rally attendee Jeff Davis said. “And we will never, never surrender to terror or give up. And that’s what the world needs to understand.”

Rallies like the one in the East Valley tonight comfort Hilton, who, moving forward, plans to share his experiences to help those in Israel get more of the resources they need. “The country is kind of shut down,” he said. “People aren’t working. It’s really in a state of paralysis right now.”

