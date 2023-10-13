Your Life
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado

Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains, but they believe they spotted Bigfoot instead.(Shannon Parker/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:45 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SILVERTON, Colo. (Gray News) – A woman claims to have captured new photos and videos of Bigfoot on camera during a train ride in Colorado.

Shannon Parker said she was taking the Narrow Gauge Railroad Train from Silverton to Durango on Sunday when she saw something interesting in the mountains.

Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk in the mountains, but they believe they spotted Bigfoot instead.

Parker said she took photos on her phone as another passenger recorded video.

“I don’t know about y’all, but We Believe!!” Parker wrote alongside a video she posted on Facebook.

Just three or four people on the train said they got a glimpse of the creature.

