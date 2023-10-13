Your Life
Man shot during attempted robbery in west Phoenix

A heavy police presence could be seen throughout the early morning hours.
A heavy police presence could be seen throughout the early morning hours.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:49 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is hospitalized after being shot while during an attempted robbery in west Phoenix early Friday morning.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to 75th Avenue and Roosevelt Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and was rushed to the hospital. Detectives say the victim was being robbed when he was shot, but investigators are still working to learn more about what led up to the incident. No arrests have been made.

