Man shot during attempted robbery in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is hospitalized after being shot while during an attempted robbery in west Phoenix early Friday morning.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to 75th Avenue and Roosevelt Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and was rushed to the hospital. Detectives say the victim was being robbed when he was shot, but investigators are still working to learn more about what led up to the incident. No arrests have been made.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.