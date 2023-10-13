Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man injured in shooting near ASU campus in downtown Phoenix

A man was found shot near 3rd and Fillmore avenues in downtown Phoenix Friday.
A man was found shot near 3rd and Fillmore avenues in downtown Phoenix Friday.(AZFamily)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been seriously injured, and Phoenix police have a downtown area under lockdown after a shooting Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to an area near 3rd Avenue and Fillmore Street around 1 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. Police say the scene has been locked down for further investigation, and detectives are responding to the scene to investigate.

Police say this incident did not take place on any downtown college campus, including ASU, which has facilities just east of the area. No details have been released on what may have led up to the shooting.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria

Latest News

AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for Friday 10/13/2023
Very warm weekend for metro Phoenix
Nathaniel Anthony Vensor was booked into jail on one count of armed robbery, one count of...
Chandler Fashion Center mall shooter sentenced to 15 years in prison
Plenty of Valley residents will be affected this week. Here's what you need to know.
Major freeway closures this weekend to impact Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, & Mesa
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash