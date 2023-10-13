Man injured in shooting near ASU campus in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been seriously injured, and Phoenix police have a downtown area under lockdown after a shooting Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to an area near 3rd Avenue and Fillmore Street around 1 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. Police say the scene has been locked down for further investigation, and detectives are responding to the scene to investigate.

Police say this incident did not take place on any downtown college campus, including ASU, which has facilities just east of the area. No details have been released on what may have led up to the shooting.

