Man dead after Phoenix collision involving tow truck

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A man is dead, and another is seriously injured after a tow truck collided with a car on Wednesday evening in Phoenix. Police say the accident happened around 6:40 p.m. at 27th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Police say witnesses told their officers that a car leaving a driveway on Camelback Road was hit by a westbound tow truck. After the impact, the driver of the car fled the scene on foot, but he was later located by police. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. His passenger was found with critical injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The driver of the tow truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say he didn’t show any signs of intoxication.

