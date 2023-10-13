Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man accused of violating court order, setting camper on fire in Prescott

Haynes told deputies that he had taken 25 Vicodin pills and told deputies of a suicide note in...
Haynes told deputies that he had taken 25 Vicodin pills and told deputies of a suicide note in his pocket.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man faces multiple charges after reportedly violating a court protection order and setting a camper on fire while trying to reach a woman in Prescott on Friday morning.

Around 2 a.m., the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to reports that 48-year-old James Haynes had violated a civil court order of protection by crashing his car through two gates and into a camper trailer where the woman who had taken out the order on Haynes lived. He then reportedly lit his vehicle on fire, crawled underneath the trailer, and tried to reach the woman from the floor. The trailer and another home on the property quickly caught fire, and everyone inside had to evacuate. Although Haynes was seen underneath the trailer, deputies could not find him immediately.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter with thermal imaging and night vision was called to help find Haynes. During the search, YCSO says multiple buildings became engulfed in flames, and nearby propane tanks and ammunition began to explode. The helicopter could not locate Haynes, and authorities were unsure if he was still in the area or if he had followed the woman to where she had evacuated. The YCSO Quick Response Team and deputies began to search the area on foot and soon found and arrested Haynes.

Authorities say Haynes told deputies that he had taken 25 Vicodin pills and told deputies of a suicide note in his pocket. Haynes was taken to the hospital for medical attention, where he remains. Once he’s released, YCSO says Haynes will be booked into the county jail, where he will face multiple charges, including attempted homicide, arson of an occupied structure, violation of a court order, and aggravated harassment.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria

Latest News

Approximately 7.5 million people who receive SSI will get their increased benefits beginning...
Seniors are expecting a $50 bump in Social Security in 2024
A man was found shot near 3rd and Fillmore avenues in downtown Phoenix Friday.
Man injured in shooting near ASU campus in downtown Phoenix
AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for Friday 10/13/2023
Very warm weekend for metro Phoenix
Nathaniel Anthony Vensor was booked into jail on one count of armed robbery, one count of...
Chandler Fashion Center mall shooter sentenced to 15 years in prison