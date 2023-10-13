Man accused of violating court order, setting camper on fire in Prescott

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man faces multiple charges after reportedly violating a court protection order and setting a camper on fire while trying to reach a woman in Prescott on Friday morning.

Around 2 a.m., the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to reports that 48-year-old James Haynes had violated a civil court order of protection by crashing his car through two gates and into a camper trailer where the woman who had taken out the order on Haynes lived. He then reportedly lit his vehicle on fire, crawled underneath the trailer, and tried to reach the woman from the floor. The trailer and another home on the property quickly caught fire, and everyone inside had to evacuate. Although Haynes was seen underneath the trailer, deputies could not find him immediately.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter with thermal imaging and night vision was called to help find Haynes. During the search, YCSO says multiple buildings became engulfed in flames, and nearby propane tanks and ammunition began to explode. The helicopter could not locate Haynes, and authorities were unsure if he was still in the area or if he had followed the woman to where she had evacuated. The YCSO Quick Response Team and deputies began to search the area on foot and soon found and arrested Haynes.

Authorities say Haynes told deputies that he had taken 25 Vicodin pills and told deputies of a suicide note in his pocket. Haynes was taken to the hospital for medical attention, where he remains. Once he’s released, YCSO says Haynes will be booked into the county jail, where he will face multiple charges, including attempted homicide, arson of an occupied structure, violation of a court order, and aggravated harassment.

