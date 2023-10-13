Your Life
Major freeway closures this weekend to impact Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, & Mesa

Plenty of Valley residents will be affected this week. Here's what you need to know.
Plenty of Valley residents will be affected this week. Here's what you need to know.(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Do you have weekend plans? You’ll want to keep these traffic closures in mind around the Phoenix area.

I-10 closures in east Phoenix

Westbound Interstate 10 will close between Loop 202 (Santan) and U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, as work continues on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Also, note that All Loop 101 ramps to westbound I-10 will be closed. Drivers should consider the Loop 202 to northbound Loop 101 or the Loop 202 South Mountain freeway as a detour.

U.S. 60 closure in Mesa

ADOT says the westbound lanes of the U.S. 60 (Superstition) freeway will be closed at Greenfield Road for bridge work. On-ramps at Superstition Springs Boulevard, Power Road, and Higley Road will also be closed. Drivers should use Baseline, Southern, or Broadway to get around the closure. The westbound on-ramp at Greenfield will be open but expected heavy congestion.

Loop 101 closure from Scottsdale into Tempe

This significant road closure will affect most headed through Scottsdale late Friday night. All lanes of the Loop 101 will be closed between Shea Boulevard and Rio Salado Parkway for pavement sealing. Drivers should use Hayden/McClintock and Scottsdale roads as alternate routes. Drivers headed into Phoenix can go west to reach the SR-51. The closure is in effect from 10 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Eastbound I-10 down to two lanes in Tempe & Chandler

ADOT will reduce eastbound lanes of I-10 between the U.S. 60 and Baseline Road for bridge work. As this is a heavily traveled area, you should expect heavy traffic and allow for extra travel time. The closure will last from 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. on Monday.

Click/tap here for real-time traffic conditions from the First Alert Traffic map.

