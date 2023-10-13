Hopi runner chasing dream of qualifying for US Olympic Trials in the marathon

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - “You know, it’s tough because I think a lot of native youth and I felt like this too – you don’t really have a lot of role models to look up to in sports,” says Hosava Kretzmann. “Luckily, there’s a few, and the few that have made it have done incredible things.”

Kretzmann, 28, is a Hopi and Navajo distance runner who lives in Flagstaff. He points to Louis Tewanima, a Hopi silver medalist in the 10,000-meter run at the 1912 Olympic games; Jim Thorpe, of the Sac and Fox Nation, who won gold in the decathlon and pentathlon at those same Olympics; and Billy Mills, a Lakota Sioux who won gold in the 10,000 meters in 1964. All three are inspirations to him. He wants to become the next track-and-field role model for Native Youth.

“Running was always a way for me to challenge myself,” says Kretzmann. “Physically, mentally and spiritually. And also, it’s always helped me to reconnect back to the earth. To Mother Earth and Father Sky.”

After thousands of years in northeast Arizona, things like running, resiliency, and corn remain constant and central to Hopi culture. “In the creation story, the Hopi people were given corn,” says Kretzmann. “I was always told that this was to be symbolic of Hopi are going to live a hard life, and they’re going to struggle. But through that, they’ll have a meaningful life. And a fruitful life.”

Planting, tending and harvesting corn in the desert is anything but easy. Hopi are dry farmers, relying solely on winter snow and monsoon rain in the summer.

Standing in front of his cornfield on First Mesa, Isidore “VA” Talashie says, “You don’t see no irrigation ditch or water lines or nothing. You have to believe. You have to pray. If you pray, then the rains will come, and you’ll have a crop.” That crop is the main source of food on the reservation, year-round. So, the exercise of faith is communal. Runners traditionally play a key role in the spiritual endeavor.

“A lot of the villages out in Hopi would hold races,” says Kretzmann. “The fastest runner who would win would be given water that they would pour onto the crops, and it would be symbolic of bringing the rain faster to the villages. And it’s also similar to how Hopi runners would run to clouds, to entice them to come back to the villages, to bring water to the crops and water to the people.” “They [runners] run for the people,” says Talashie. “They pray.”

In 2023, Kretzmann is the fastest Hopi runner, chasing the clouds above the San Francisco Peaks for everyone back in the villages he grew up running through. “There’s a Hopi word that I say to myself all the time when I’m running, getting through the day – just anytime I struggle in life,” says Kretzmann. “The word is nahongvita. Nahongvita in Hopi means to not give up, to keep going, and to give it your all.”

In elementary school, Kretzmann knew he would take one of two paths in life. “I either wanted to become an astronaut, or I wanted to become a professional runner,” he says. “Or just become an Olympic runner, really.”

As Kretzmann grew older, the latter stuck, despite not making the varsity cross country team as a freshman at Prescott High School and never finished higher than 38th at the AIA State Cross Country Championships.

“The few people I’ve told in the past like ten years that I want to run in the Olympics, I want to qualify for the Olympic trials,” says Kretzmann, “people just shrug, or they laugh, or they smile, or you know they have a reaction that’s never like, ‘yeah, I believe in you.’”

Kretzmann kept pursuing his goals, anyway. As a senior at Division II Fort Lewis College in Colorado, he was first-team all-conference and placed 47th at the NCAA Championships.

Still, he was told to forget his Olympic dream. “It’s a lot of negative thinking,” he says. “A lot of people have put me down in that sense. A lot of frustration has come from that. A lot of trauma, too.”

After graduating, Kretzmann moved to Flagstaff, a popular training ground for aspiring Olympians. At just under 7,000 feet, it’s one of the highest-elevation cities in the United States. “You meet a lot of people in Flagstaff, a lot of great runners, lot of good athletes,” says Ray Langlais, one of Kretzmann’s training partners.

Another training partner, Josh Ramirez, adds, “You can run fast times, but living and training and being dedicated out here, you have to be really mentally strong.” Most of the serious runners in town are professionals. They’re sponsored. Paid to practice. Very few are blue-collar.

Kretzmann works full-time at NAU while also pursuing a Ph. D. Every day, he takes the bus to get to and from campus and to and from the trails and the track he runs on. Kretzmann averages 5-10 miles as the sun rises and another 5-10 as it sets.

“This winter was one of the hardest winters – if you ask anybody in Flagstaff – one of the hardest winters,” says Langlais. “Hosava would be doubling [workouts] almost every day. Running in the snow. Not a lot of people do that. A lot of people say they will, but they don’t.”

In March, the double days were put to the test at the Los Angeles Marathon. “A lot of my life, I’ve felt like I don’t belong in those spaces,” says Kretzmann. “You know, I’m on the start line with these runners that are sponsored by Nike and Adidas and I’m there with my singlet that was given to me from a friend, you know, like a hand-me-down.”

Kretzmann belonged. In his first-ever marathon, featuring 22,000 runners, he finished sixth. He was the top American. “You read the newspaper and a lot of things that are written about Native communities or native people, it’s a lot of those same recurring messages that just makes it seem like [they’re] just struggling, and that’s all that will ever come from them,” says Kretzmann. “They’re just always going to be struggling, always have hardships. But for me to run this race, to go out there and represent Hopi and the Navajo Nation – it was finally something good to read in the newspaper. Something that was actually positive that brought joy to people, that brought honor and pride to my community.”

Kretzmann’s time was 2:19:57. It’s less than two minutes shy of the U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Standard. “I keep chipping away at that goal,” he says. “I keep putting one brick on top of the next. That race just validated for me that this is what I’m meant to do. This is what I’m supposed to do. And this is what I’ll continue to do.”

Kretzmann knows how close he is when he runs today, morning and night. That Hopi word, nahongvita, remains constant and central in his mind. “I’m thinking about where I come from and what I’ve been taught about traditional Hopi running or about why we run,” says Kretzmann. “Always thinking about the why. To see how much I’ve struggled throughout all these years and just been like - just been put down time and time again. Been told that my dreams are too big. They’re never going to become reality. Well, what if that dream did come true? What if all those hours of hard work, of dedication, of persistence, of sacrifice, led you to where you actually want to be?”

For thousands of years in Northeast Arizona, that’s Hopi culture. “It’s incredible what happens when you say to yourself, like, ‘I can’t give up,’” says Kretzmann. “You know, like, ‘that’s not an option for me.’ And it’s so easy to have that be an option because that’s the easy route to anything, is just giving up. But the hard way will always be the most fruitful way.”

