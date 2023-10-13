Your Life
Historic diner in Phoenix asks for donations to reopen

MacAlpine’s Diner and Soda Fountain is inside of a building that is nearly 100 years old in...
MacAlpine’s Diner and Soda Fountain is inside of a building that is nearly 100 years old in Central Phoenix.(AZFamily)
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:45 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -MacAlpine’s Diner and Soda Fountain is inside a building that is nearly 100 years old in Central Phoenix. The original store was a pharmacy with a soda fountain attached to it when it opened in 1929. The pharmacy closed in the 1990′s, but the diner stayed open. In 2001, Monica Heizenrader and her husband Cary bought the shop. It was Cary’s dream to own a restaurant.

“When you walk through the door, it’s almost like you step back into the 50s,” Monica said. “We tried to keep the place as historic as possible.” MacAlpine’s is known for home-cooked meals, shakes and ten-pound ice cream. The inside has antique signage and an old-school look. Heizenrader says the shop became a second home to the family. They would host birthday and graduation parties for their daughter Holly there. It’s where she grew up. “No place in the world like this,” Holly said. “It’s always felt like home to me.”

They were forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic and have struggled to reopen since. All the memories of the diner took a big hit in 2020. While they closed like many other small businesses, Cary became sick and died. Losing their family member, co-owner, and head chef was a brutal loss. They tried to find ways to reopen, but the pandemic made it tough.

“They ordered all restaurants to close, and it was hard because we tried to do takeout, but some days we did ten dollars in takeout,” Holly said. “You cannot pay the bills with ten dollars in takeout.”

MacAlpine’s has stayed closed in the three-plus years since it shut down. Monica also went through an accident where she was bedridden. Now able to walk around again, she and her daughter want to find a way to reopen. Right now, they’re working on small projects and fixes inside the shop. Their air conditioner stopped working this summer, and they have other projects to do while also hiring a staff. They’re now asking for about $90,000 in donations to get everything they need before reopening. “It’s hard to ask people for money; it’s a big step,” Holly said. “Without it, we will not be able to open.”

Her mother, Monica, doesn’t want to be another business that shuts down because of COVID-19. “So many restaurants have closed since COVID. It would just be a tragedy if MacAlpine’s was on that list.”

The family has an online GoFundMe to donate. They’re hoping the money will get the shop ready to open at the start of the new year. If you’d like to help them out, you can click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

