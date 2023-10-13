Your Life
Freezing Friday morning, hot weekend ahead for Phoenix

AZFamily Frist Alert Weather 5AM Update for Friday, 10/13/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s the coldest morning of the season so far in parts of Arizona’s high country. A First Alert is in effect this morning for mountain communities above 6000 feet where a Freeze Warning continues through 8am. Temperatures could drop as low as 18 to 21 degrees in some areas. Flagstaff is expected to bottom out in the mid 20s.

Valley temperatures are also a bit cooler this morning in the upper 50s to mid 60s around town. Look for a high today of 91 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Skies clear overnight and should stay clear for the solar eclipse Saturday morning. Most of Arizona will see about an 80 percent eclipse of the sun between about 8am and 11am.

Temperatures warm over the weekend as high pressure builds. Saturday brings mid 90s, while Sunday will see triple digit heat with a forecast high of about 100 degrees. We could tie a record with the forecast high of 102 degrees next Monday.

Temperatures are expected to fall back to the upper 90s starting next Wednesday thanks to weakening high pressure and a low pressure system moving by to our north. No rain is expected for at least the next seven days.

