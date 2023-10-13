Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

D-backs fans fired up about playoff run; team merchandise selling fast

It was a night Arizona Diamondbacks fans will never forget and word is still buzzing around the Valley about that electric night!
By Jason Barry
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:02 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a night Arizona Diamondbacks fans will never forget.

“It was electric from start to finish,” said Dallas Leo, who was at the game Wednesday night. “As soon as the final out was recorded, it was party time.”

“I’ve never seen the ballpark that filled, with the rally, those towels and everyone going home run, home run, home run, and the Dodgers couldn’t do anything about it.”

There was still a lot of buzz around the ballpark Thursday and Friday, with everyone talking about the D-backs’ big win over the Dodgers Wednesday night.

The team shop at Chase Field has been flooded with fans looking to get their hands on some playoff merchandise. Playoff shirts and hats are hot items.

“I’m buying this shirt for my husband,” said Millie Chenault. “He is a huge DBacks fan who is very excited after yesterday’s game. We’re hoping for another World Series run.”

Andrew Rodriguez took his love of the team one step further. He just got himself a brand new D-backs’ tattoo.

“I’ve been a huge fan since I was a little kid,” said Rodriguez. “I just thought I’m gonna do this because Arizona is in my blood, and Arizona is part of who I really am.”

Rodriguez hopes his new tattoo brings the D-backs good luck, and it seems to be working so far.

“I’ve been a D-backs fan as long as I can remember,” said Leo. “This is by far my 2nd best memory, other than the World Series Victory in 2001.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria

Latest News

The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the pool at Chase Field after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers on...
Diamondbacks celebrate in Chase Field pool after NLDS win
Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno (14) celebrates his home run with teammates Geraldo...
D-backs hit 4 HRs in 1 inning, sweep Dodgers with 4-2 win in Game 3 to advance to NLCS
A Valley woman who lost a cherished jersey while at Chase Field received a new one from the...
D-backs give new jersey to woman who lost cherished jersey
Guns N' Roses' Slash, left, and Duff McKagan perform on the first weekend of the Austin City...
Guns N’ Roses show in Phoenix gets venue change due to D-backs playoff game