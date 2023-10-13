D-backs fans fired up about playoff run; team merchandise selling fast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a night Arizona Diamondbacks fans will never forget.

“It was electric from start to finish,” said Dallas Leo, who was at the game Wednesday night. “As soon as the final out was recorded, it was party time.”

“I’ve never seen the ballpark that filled, with the rally, those towels and everyone going home run, home run, home run, and the Dodgers couldn’t do anything about it.”

There was still a lot of buzz around the ballpark Thursday and Friday, with everyone talking about the D-backs’ big win over the Dodgers Wednesday night.

The team shop at Chase Field has been flooded with fans looking to get their hands on some playoff merchandise. Playoff shirts and hats are hot items.

“I’m buying this shirt for my husband,” said Millie Chenault. “He is a huge DBacks fan who is very excited after yesterday’s game. We’re hoping for another World Series run.”

Andrew Rodriguez took his love of the team one step further. He just got himself a brand new D-backs’ tattoo.

“I’ve been a huge fan since I was a little kid,” said Rodriguez. “I just thought I’m gonna do this because Arizona is in my blood, and Arizona is part of who I really am.”

Rodriguez hopes his new tattoo brings the D-backs good luck, and it seems to be working so far.

“I’ve been a D-backs fan as long as I can remember,” said Leo. “This is by far my 2nd best memory, other than the World Series Victory in 2001.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.