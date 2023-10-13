Chandler Fashion Center mall shooter sentenced to 15 years in prison

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says the man accused of shooting up the Chandler Fashion Center Mall parking lot has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Last month, 20-year-old Nathaniel Anthony Vensor pleaded guilty to five weapons misconduct and several other felonies related to the incident.

The shooting happened on Aug. 1, 2022, when Vensor pointed an illegally modified AR-15-like gun and fired 30 rounds in the victim’s direction and into the air. County prosecutors said it prompted the mall to go on lockdown for several hours and caused widespread panic about an active shooter in the community. Once arrested, Vensor was also found with fentanyl pills and cocaine. During the police interview, Vensor appeared to be high and denied shooting the gun, court paperwork said.

“We are very fortunate that no one was hurt during this selfish and senseless act,” shared County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “This sentence is appropriate for the crime committed and keeps our community safe from a defendant with a violent criminal history.”

Just days before the shooting, Vensor reportedly waved a gun at a Mesa bar and was found to be on felony probation. He was also listed as a prohibited possessor due to an unrelated case in Pinal County.

