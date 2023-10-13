Your Life
Car crashes into a pole in Phoenix; Man critically hurt

Video shows a smashed up Ford Mustang.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a car crashed into a pole at a busy west Phoenix intersection on Friday morning.

Officers were called out around 7 a.m. to 19th Avenue and Indian School Road. Details are extremely limited, but Phoenix police say the crash involved two vehicles. Video from the scene appears to show a Blue Ford Mustang that crashed into a pole with extensive front end damage. One man was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives are still working to learn more about what led up to the crash.

Traffic is closed in all four directions at the intersection and drivers should expect the closure to last throughout the morning. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Phoenix Police Department for more information. Check back for updates.

