Big temperature warm up ahead for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a cool start to the morning here in the Valley, with lows in the mid-60s and mostly clear skies. We issued a First Alert in the mountains because of a freeze warning above 6,000 ft. Temperatures dropped down as low as 18 to 21 degrees in some areas. This afternoon, the high temperature in the Valley will be in the lower 90s; our average high this time of year is 90 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear tomorrow as a ridge of high pressure strengthens, and temperatures will quickly warm up. High on Saturday will be 94 degrees. Expect even hotter temperatures Sunday through Tuesday, with triple-digit highs.

Don’t forget about the eclipse of the Sun between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.; 80% of the Sun will be eclipsed. We should see mostly clear skies during that time.

