Avondale man accused of hit-and-run that left bicyclist in extremely critical condition

Bertin Hernandez-Vegas,41, was arrested and faces a felony charge of failing to remain at the...
Bertin Hernandez-Vegas,41, was arrested and faces a felony charge of failing to remain at the scene of an accident.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:05 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is fighting for his life after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Avondale on Wednesday, and police say they have arrested the suspected driver involved.

Around 8 p.m., police were called to a crash involving a car and a bicyclist near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Officers found 33-year-old Joe Murillo, who was injured in the collision. He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Police say the vehicle involved in the crash left the scene before officers arrived.

While investigating the crash, officers found the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Bertin Hernandez-Vega and his vehicle at a nearby home. Hernandez-Vegas was arrested and faces a felony charge of failing to remain at the scene of an accident. Murillo remains in the intensive care unit. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

