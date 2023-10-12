Woman who lost cherished Diamondbacks jersey receives special gift from team

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Valley mom who lost her unique Arizona Diamondbacks jersey at the final home game of the regular season received a special surprise from the team on Wednesday, hours before Game 3 of the National League Divisional Series between the D-backs and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Diamondbacks president and CEO Derrick Hall presented Crys Melton with a white replica jersey of the one she lost. “That’s absolutely amazing, thank you so much!” she said. She added seeing Hall hand her the jersey was overwhelming.

Melton had a gray-road authentic jersey that was given to her by her late mother in 2016 and took it to the home game on Oct. 1 like she always does. She watched the game and walked the concourse. She didn’t wear it like she usually does and kept it in her bag. After the game, when she got to the parking lot, she realized it was gone. On the back, the top says “Doula,” and the bottom says “Crys,” with the number 01 in the middle.

Unfortunately, no one has turned in the jersey and the D-backs even offered a reward of four Opening Day tickets for 2024. So Hall and the team got her the replica jersey of the one she lost. “I hope one of these days the other jersey will come back. If it does, that one will go next to my mom’s on the wall and this will be the new game jersey so that’s just tremendous. The fact that it is teal and red, the same lettering as the other just, it feels fantastic,” Melton said. She added she’s sure her mother is cheering on the Snakes from up above.

