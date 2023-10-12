Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

US arranging evacuation flights for Americans who want to leave Israel as war with Hamas rages

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Source: Pool/CNN)
By The Associated Press and MARY CLARE JALONICK and SEUNG MIN KIM
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is expected to announce soon that the U.S. government will begin operating evacuation flights to help Americans leave Israel as Israel prepares to escalate retaliatory action against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, according to two people familiar with the plans.

The evacuation flights are expected to begin operating as early as Friday, according to the people, who requested anonymity to discuss the plans before the official announcement.

The U.S. government is arranging for at least four charter flights a day out of Israel through Frankfurt, Germany.

There are still some commercial carriers flying in and out of Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport, and ground routes are open to leave Israel. White House officials, however, have voiced concern that those options may not be feasible or affordable for some Americans in Israel who want to leave.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Videos in this story may contain disturbing content.

The fate of many Hamas-held hostages remains unknown. (CNN, OBTAINED BY CNN, POOL, ISRAEL GPO VIA CHANNEL 12 ISRAEL, THE WHITE HOUSE, “X”)

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday that the administration was exploring “a range of options” for assisting Americans who want to leave.

The White House has said a “handful” of Americans are among the dozens of people that Hamas took hostage.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel on Thursday to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli citizens. He was joined by the deputy special representative for hostage affairs, Steve Gillen, who will stay in Israel to to support the efforts to free the hostages.

Blinken said Thursday that Americans would continue pushing regional countries for a safe passage in and out of Gaza, which could help the hundreds of American civilians trapped in the blockaded enclave during the fighting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria
Guns N' Roses' Slash, left, and Duff McKagan perform on the first weekend of the Austin City...
Guns N’ Roses show in Phoenix gets venue change due to D-backs playoff game

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Source:...
Blinken discusses Israel conflict
Police are actively searching for the suspect.
Suspect wanted in connection to Tempe break-in, sexual assault cases
Tempe police need help finding a man accused of sexual assault on 2 different occasions.
RAW VIDEO: Tempe police searching for suspect wanted in 2 sexual assault cases
Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., leaves after a closed-door meeting of House Republicans...
Scalise must sway skeptical GOP colleagues as he tries to round up the votes to be the House speaker