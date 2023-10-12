UPDATE: Scottsdale family bumped from flight finally gets compensation from Air Canada

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale family was supposed to get more than 5-thousand dollars from Air Canada after being bumped from their flight. When it never arrived, they contacted On Your Side.

Canadian law says when an airline bumps someone from their flight, that airline needs to pay compensation within two days. That didn’t happen here, but this family finally has their money, and Eduardo Martinez finally has a sense of relief.

“I have to give 100% credit to you guys,” he said. After a series of travel hassles returning from vacation, Martinez and his family recently received around $5,500 they were promised from Air Canada. “We finally can talk about the trip to Europe without thinking about that bad episode that we had with the airline,” he said.

In a previous On Your Side report, Martinez and his family explained how they were returning from a trip to Barcelona with a connecting flight in Montreal, Canada. But they were bumped from that Montreal-to-Phoenix flight... and then bumped again. They ended up flying the next day with a stop in Los Angeles. For their trouble, Air Canada promised to give them each $1,800 Canadian dollars, equivalent to around $4,000 U.S.

But the money never arrived. Frustrated, Martinez did some research online and discovered Air Canada was actually short-changing him with their offer. This Arizonan discovered there’s a Canadian law that requires airlines to pay passengers $2,400 each for delayed flights like his. That amounts to around $ 5,500 U.S. But again, that money never arrived either.

“I had a couple of nights that I woke up in the middle of the night -- not because of the money, but because of the way they treated us, the way they lied to us,” he said. After months had passed and no checks arrived, On Your Side got involved, and we contacted Air Canada about the money they owed Martinez.

The airline apologized to Martinez and told him the money was on the way. And it finally arrived -- checks totaling nearly $5,500. Martinez says he’s very happy that his wife convinced him to contact On Your Side. “I mean, I’m really thankful for her for making the decision, contacting you and having you helping us because it really was a big help,” he said.

So, why was the family bumped from the flight when they bought the tickets months in advance... and even had assigned seats? Martinez says he was told it was because they used a third-party site to book the tickets instead of going directly through the airline. Something to keep in mind next time you book a flight.

