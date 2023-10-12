Your Life
Taylor Swift fans can see ‘The Eras Tour’ at Harkins Theaters starting Thursday

Beyonce joins Taylor Swift to attend the Eras Tour Concert Film premiere.
Beyonce joins Taylor Swift to attend the Eras Tour Concert Film premiere.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- It’s time to hit up your favorite Valley movie theater chain like it’s 1989 and experience the magic that is the number: “13.”

Swifties can hit up any Harkins Theater location starting Thursday, Oct. 12, for an advanced screening of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” film. The concert film, compiled from several Swift shows at Southern California’s SoFi Stadium, is expected to launch with $100 million, or possibly more. Advance ticket sales worldwide have already surpassed $100 million.

The movie, directed by Sam Wrench, is a way for millions more to experience the Eras Tour. Adult tickets are being sold for $19.89, a reference to her birth year and 2014 album, a re-recording of which is due out Oct. 27. That’s higher than the average movie ticket but several thousand less than many tickets to see Swift live. Swift produced the film herself and, with 274 million followers on Instagram, didn’t need a studio to promote it.

Ticket sales will be split 43% with theaters and 57% shared by Swift and AMC — with the lion’s share of that going to Swift. The film will play exclusively in theaters for at least 13 weeks — longer than many Hollywood releases do now.

Tickets are $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children, seniors, students, and military. Upcharges do apply for CINÉ XL and IMAX showings. Tickets are on sale now at Harkins.com and the box office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

