Suspect wanted in connection to Tempe break-in, sexual assault cases

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who is wanted in connection to two sexual assault cases.

Officers say that the suspect was involved in a burglary turned sexual assault in the area of Gary Drive and 8th Street, near University and McClintock in the early morning hours of Oct. 6. When police arrived, just before 4 a.m., they learned that the suspect had entered through an unlocked door and that the victim was sexually abused. At that point, the suspect ran away.

On Thursday, detectives announced that a similar incident happened on Sept. 15 in the same area, where a suspect matching a similar description had made his way through an open garage door. In that case, a roommate startled the suspect before the assault occurred. Police have released an updated description of the suspect as a Black man, approximately 6′ tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with unknown logo on left breast, dark-colored pants, black shoes, and dark-colored “neck gaiter” that covers his mouth and head.

Police believe both incidents are related and are asking anyone with information to call the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.

