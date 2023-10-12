Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Solar energy users seek fair buyback rates from Arizona Corporation Commission

Solar incentives could be cut for new solar energy customers, but also impact current users as early as 2027.
The Arizona Corporation Commission held a hearing where the commissioner said he wants to reduce solar users' credit even more.
By Casey Torres
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:40 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Corporation Commission met on Wednesday and voted 3-2 to review the state’s buyback rates for solar rooftop energy. Those incentives deal with users with extra energy; they then can export that power to the grid and get credit for their energy bill.

In 2017, the commission made a policy where utility companies could cut the credit solar homeowners would get by 10% every year for ten years. Ahead of the meeting, hundreds of residents were worried the commission wanted to change the policy for more significant cuts, and current solar users would be included in that change.

One commissioner, however, said current solar customers would not be included in the change—but believes they will be once the ten years of their lock-in is up in 2027.

Solar companies tell Arizona’s Family that reduced rates will make solar rooftops less attractive to homeowners because they won’t save much money to convert. The nonprofit Solar United Neighbors tells Arizona’s Family there are more than 250,000 Arizonans with solar power.

One business owner said he would move to another profitable state if the rates were reduced too much, a move that would mean fewer solar jobs in the state.

“It’s really hard to be able to want to invest our business and into the area, not knowing. If the changes happen, then we’ll have to find another area to move for our business,” said Jimmy Lee, the owner of Solar Power Couple

For now, the commission has decided to further the discussion at a future hearing. Another discussion isn’t expected to take place for several months from now. However, green energy advocates and solar energy groups like Vote Solar say they will continue to voice concerns and plan to fight if there are any new rate changes.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria
Guns N' Roses' Slash, left, and Duff McKagan perform on the first weekend of the Austin City...
Guns N’ Roses show in Phoenix gets venue change due to D-backs playoff game

Latest News

Kari Lake held a rally in north Scottsdale where she started her campaign for U.S. Senate.
Kari Lake officially starts campaign for US Senate
Kari Lake spoke to supporters during a rally on Tuesday.
Kari Lake officially begins her campaign for US Senate
FILE - A voter casts their ballot at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation...
Tuesday is last day to register to vote in Maricopa County jurisdictional elections
Political consultants Tony Cani and Chip Scutari discuss the week’s headlines, including Paul...
Political consultants discuss Maricopa County Sheriff's decision to step down