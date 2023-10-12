Your Life
Man shot to death at central Phoenix freeway onramp

DPS is investigating a reported shooting at the southbound Glendale on-ramp of the I-17 freeway in Phoenix.(AZFamily)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:47 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot in central Phoenix on the I-17 onramp. It happened on the southbound side of the ramp at Glendale Avenue. Police said the man died at the scene. Investigators don’t have any suspects in custody and are looking for evidence.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are on scene and are blocking the lanes of the onramp. No other details have been released. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

