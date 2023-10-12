Man shot to death at central Phoenix freeway onramp

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot in central Phoenix on the I-17 onramp. It happened on the southbound side of the ramp at Glendale Avenue. Police said the man died at the scene. Investigators don’t have any suspects in custody and are looking for evidence.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are on scene and are blocking the lanes of the onramp. No other details have been released. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

