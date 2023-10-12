Scottsdale man sentenced to 30 years for shooting New Mexico cop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A federal judge has sentenced a Scottsdale man for attempted murder during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 back in 2020. On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that 31-year-old Robert Benjamin Nelson was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors say that on Sept. 12, 2020, a New Mexico State police officer stopped Nelson for following another vehicle too closely. During the traffic stop, Nelson raised and fired a revolver three times through the window. At one point, the officer raised her hands to shield her face.

Ultimately, two bullets struck one of her eyes and both hands, permanently injuring her. Nelson reportedly sped away in his truck moments later. The officer was ultimately able to pursue and catch up to Nelson on I-40 and pulled him over again. As the officer noticed a rifle in his car, she waited for backup to arrive from Laguna Pueblo before police were able to successfully arrest Nelson.

Nelson reached a plea deal in March 2023 after a mistrial was declared earlier this year because of a hung jury, where one juror refused to keep deliberating, according to Arizona’s Family CBS affiliate, KRQE, in Albuquerque.

“Today, bravery prevailed over cowardice and truth over irrational hate,” said U.S. Attorney Alexander M.M. Uballez. “Federal law enforcement officers work every day to make our lives safer. When their lives are put at risk by someone who trained himself to fear police through fantastical internet videos, we will serve decisive justice to protect our protectors. My thanks to our team of prosecutors and federal law enforcement agents who investigated this case and to the victim whose bravery, professionalism, and calm while under fire made this result possible.”

After his three-decade sentence, Nelson will be required to complete four years of supervised release.

