Police investigating after body found in Phoenix parking lot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a parking lot early Thursday morning.

Officers were called out to the area of 5th Street and Dunlap Avenue, where they found the body just after midnight. Details are limited, but homicide detectives are investigating because of “the way he was found,” but details surrounding his injuries have not been made clear. Video from the scene appears to show crime scene tape and an extensive police presence at an apartment complex in the area.

Police are expected to provide an update later in the day. Check back for updates.

