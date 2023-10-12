Your Life
Perry High School football players pack 41K meals for children worldwide

Some Perry High School football players took time out of their fall break to pack meals for children in need. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:58 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s fall break right now for many Valley students, but that didn’t stop some teens from working hard and giving back! A group of Perry High School football players took time out of their break to pack meals.

Players and families took a few hours of their day to stop by Feed My Starving Children’s Mesa warehouse. The meals packed by volunteers will be sent to children less fortunate around the world. In total, the players helped pack 41,000 meals!

