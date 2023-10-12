Perry High School football players pack 41K meals for children worldwide

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s fall break right now for many Valley students, but that didn’t stop some teens from working hard and giving back! A group of Perry High School football players took time out of their break to pack meals.

Players and families took a few hours of their day to stop by Feed My Starving Children’s Mesa warehouse. The meals packed by volunteers will be sent to children less fortunate around the world. In total, the players helped pack 41,000 meals!

