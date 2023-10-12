Your Life
Man dies 5 days after violent stabbing at Chandler bar

Investigators say 30-year-old Gabriel White was stabbed by 30-year-old Isiah Morse outside of Bourbon Jacks in downtown Chandler.
Investigators say 30-year-old Gabriel White was stabbed by 30-year-old Isiah Morse outside of Bourbon Jacks in downtown Chandler.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect could be facing a murder charge after a man died several days after he was stabbed at a downtown Chandler bar. Investigators say 30-year-old Gabriel White died five days after he was allegedly stabbed by 30-year-old Isiah Morse.

On Oct. 4, around 1:30 a.m., Chandler police were called to Bourbon Jacks American Tavern in downtown Chandler. Authorities say Morse and White got into an argument, which turned physical. Morse then stabbed White in the neck in front of six to eight police officers who were in the area working crowd control, court documents state. Morse attempted to run away from the scene, but was chased by police and caught.

Isiah Morse was booked into jail on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Isiah Morse was booked into jail on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Arizona's Family)

White was bleeding heavily from his neck and rushed to the hospital. He remained in critical condition at the hospital until he died from his injuries on Oct. 9.

In an interview with police, Morse claimed White shoved him and said he “feared for his life” before the deadly stabbing. However, he admitted White didn’t have a weapon. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the area, which showed White never pushed Morse.

Morse was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but Maricopa County prosecutors will now seek a first-degree murder charge.

