Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents safely arrive home from Israel

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is pushed out of bounds by Detroit Lions...
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is pushed out of bounds by Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:49 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents have safely arrived home from Israel.

They were among about 50 people affiliated with a Naples, Florida-based church who were in the country.

Anzalone posted on social media on Thursday morning that his parents are headed home and his mother later posted that the group arrived safely.

Sal and Judy Anzalone were in a Jerusalem hotel as Israel vowed an unprecedented offensive against Hamas after the Islamic militant group’s fighters broke through the border fence Saturday and stormed into the country’s south. The war between Israel and Hamas has claimed at least 2,200 lives.

Anzalone told The Detroit News on Sunday, after Detroit beat the Carolina Panthers, that all he has been thinking about is his parents.

“It’s hard,” Anzalone told the newspaper.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he called Anzalone about his parents when he was informed of their plight Sunday night.

The NFC North-leading Lions (4-1) play NFC-South leading Tampa Bay (3-1) on the road Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria
Guns N' Roses' Slash, left, and Duff McKagan perform on the first weekend of the Austin City...
Guns N’ Roses show in Phoenix gets venue change due to D-backs playoff game

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
US Defense Secretary Austin to visit Israel on Friday to discuss military aid following Hamas attack
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect arrested
Here's how to choose the best monitor that won't break the bank (under $200.)
Consumer Reports shares the best portable laptop monitors for your money
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth...
New indictment charges Sen. Bob Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government
Beyonce joins Taylor Swift to attend the Eras Tour Concert Film premiere.
Taylor Swift fans can see ‘The Eras Tour’ at Harkins Theaters starting Thursday