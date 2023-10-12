Kids at Phoenix Children’s Hospital treated to Halloween party

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For a kid spending time in the hospital, it can be scary and is certainly no treat. But with the help of a partnership with Spirit Halloween stores, the children at Phoenix Children’s Hospital were able to enjoy a little Halloween celebration on Wednesday.

The costume retailer collects donations throughout the year for their “Spirit of Children” program. The money collected goes to things that help kids at local hospitals. On Wednesday, the kids at Phoenix Children’s Hospital were treated to fun costumes, games and activities. They painted faces as well as pumpkins and enjoyed a witch-hat toss game. The folks from Spirit Halloween provided a fun hang-out for the kids that the hospital staff appreciated.

“We’re so grateful for Spirit Halloween’s support,” said Colette Forcier, senior development officer for Phoenix Children’s Hospital. “Their whole spirit of children campaign is to make the hospital a less scary place for kids, and we fully support that,” said Forcier.

Since 2007, Spirit Halloween has raised more than $110 million through the Spirit of Children program.

