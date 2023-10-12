Jerome residents say they’re no longer receiving Amazon deliveries

JEROME, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — People in the historic mining town of Jerome say they’re no longer receiving Amazon deliveries, which are important to their rural town.

Francine Bop has lived in Jerome for four years and has never had an issue with any delivery service until recently. Over the past few months, she hasn’t received any Amazon deliveries and she’s not the only one. “It’s inconvenient, especially when you live in a small town with no stores. We rely on Amazon up here a lot,” Bop said. “So now I’m having my packages delivered to someone in Cottonwood.”

She said they can place and pay for Amazon orders but when their packages are en route, they receive a message saying there are access issues. “It was, ‘Oh we can’t access your front door’ all these excuses which are not true. My door is right in the street,” Bop said.

Jerome Chief of Police Allen Muma said he’s gotten similar complaints and the excuses as to why things aren’t being delivered are not true. “These residents have video cameras now,” Muma said. “These people were at their home at that time so these messages were just bald-faced lies, right? That’s fraud.”

Chief Muma has been trying to find a solution for the community, even driving down to the Prescott Amazon Distribution Center on his own time to get answers. “There’s a problem here and I see that problem as a contractor not wanting to do their job,” he said.

During his visit to the distribution center, Chief Muma said he learned Amazon isn’t in charge of making the deliveries. They instead hire a contractor.

Arizona’s Family reached out to Amazon. They said they’re looking into the problem, but Chief Muma said he just wants it fixed. “They don’t want to do what they’re getting paid for and that’s affecting Amazon and that affects the residents in my community,” Muma said.

In the meantime, for those who can’t have their items shipped elsewhere, like Francine, the police station is holding packages for people to pick them up. “My residents deserve to get their packages,” Muma said.

