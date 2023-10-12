Interstate 10 eastbound closed near Tonopah due to crash

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A major freeway is shut down west of Tonopah on Thursday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed due to a crash near Salome Road. There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes, but the westbound lanes aren’t affected.

Drivers are exiting at Salome Road and advised to expect delays. For more traffic alerts and to see the First Alert Traffic map, click or tap here.

*CLOSURE*



I-10 eastbound is CLOSED west of Tonopah.



The closure is due to a crash at milepost 83 near Salome Road.



Traffic is being taken off at milepost 81 at Salome Road.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/jtCGqeZ28B — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 12, 2023

