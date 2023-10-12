Interstate 10 eastbound closed near Tonopah due to crash
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:10 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A major freeway is shut down west of Tonopah on Thursday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed due to a crash near Salome Road. There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes, but the westbound lanes aren’t affected.
Drivers are exiting at Salome Road and advised to expect delays. For more traffic alerts and to see the First Alert Traffic map, click or tap here.
