Hunters urged to kill one more deer during hunting season to help thin population

Hunters in Mississippi are being urged to kill one more deer during hunting season to help reduce the record population in the state. (Source: WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:54 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Hunters in Mississippi are being urged to help thin the deer population in the state.

Despite drought conditions in the state, wildlife experts said there are record numbers of deer in the woods.

Bow hunting season is currently underway, and the woods are reportedly crawling with deer.

Experts are estimating that 1.5 million deer are roaming the state forests, which is more than the land can handle.

“We’ve seen an increase in our deer population. So, this upcoming season we’re encouraging our hunters to shoot an additional deer, but not an additional deer on their bag limit,” said Russ Walsh, with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

According to wildlife officials, killing one extra deer could harvest 200,000 this year.

Chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological illness that affects deer, is present in the state. Hunters are urged to submit their samples for testing.

Mississippi wildlife officials said there are freezers located throughout the state for hunters to deposit deer heads for testing.

Gun season starts Nov. 18.

“Be safe out there, and always take a kid hunting and fishing with you if you can,” Walsh said.

