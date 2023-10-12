Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Hundreds of fans gather to get a glimpse of Taylor Swift at ‘Eras Tour’ movie premiere

Hundreds of Swifties assembled at The Grove, which was shut down all night for the premiere of the “Eras Tour” movie. (KCAL, KCBS, @R0CKETI, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:31 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hundreds of Swifties assembled at The Grove, a theater that was shut down all night for the premiere of the “Eras Tour” movie.

They were hoping to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift as she arrived, but she was quickly whisked away through a side entrance and escorted to the red carpet, dressed in a blue ball gown.

She even took pictures with adoring fans before showtime, making their wildest dreams come true.

“Just to see her or know that she’s in a car near us would just be crazy. Just being here, too, with other fans is so cool, too. It’s such an experience,” said Scarlet and Louise, whose last names weren’t provided.

Many Swifties planned on waiting outside The Grove for the entire length of the movie, nearly three hours, to see if Swift would grace them with her presence at the end of the night.

“We just hope to see her like that. It would be awesome to see her in person, up close,” said Nicole and Monica, whose last names weren’t provided.

This is after fans spent big bucks to see the “Eras Tour” in person a few weeks ago.

“I love Taylor Swift. I went to her concert,” said Claudia, last name not provided. “My sister and I actually bought tickets for us and our mom for her birthday. And it was just such an incredible experience. I’ve never had so much fun before.”

Cinemark says Swifties are so hyped for the movie about her concert tour, presales for tickets were 10 times higher than they’ve seen for any other event-based film.

It’s playing in 300 theaters across the country starting Friday.

And the fans waiting outside The Grove are wishing on their lucky stars that they’ll see Swift in person before they get tickets.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria
Guns N' Roses' Slash, left, and Duff McKagan perform on the first weekend of the Austin City...
Guns N’ Roses show in Phoenix gets venue change due to D-backs playoff game

Latest News

An Italian restaurant and a bakery in Phoenix had multiple violations.
Container of bleach next to bread, milk too warm found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code...
Scratching face before sushi prep, bleach next to bread found at Phoenix-area eateries
Palestinians search for survivors of Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City,...
Blinken vows US support for Israel ahead of possible ground operation as strikes pound Gaza
GMAZ
Triple digits for Phoenix this weekend
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in...
Auto workers escalate strike, walking out at Ford’s largest factory and threatening Stellantis