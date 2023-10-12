Your Life
How to enjoy the solar eclipse in Arizona

Free show in the sky Saturday morning
Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.(KXII)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:19 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s not polite to block someone’s view, but on Saturday morning, our Moon really doesn’t care! No matter where you are across the state of Arizona, you will be able to witness the effects of the ‘annular eclipse’ when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, causing it to darkening the sky across not only our state, but across North, Central & South America. Think of it as a celestial “excuse me”! But it is never safe to look at a solar eclipse without the proper eye protection. More on that in a bit.

Most of us will see a partial eclipse, but up near the Four Corners, the moon will cover most of the sun, otherwise known as the path of totality. The moon will appear to have a ring of fire around it for those in that area. The elliptical orbit of the moon makes this an annular, rather than a total eclipse. The Moon will be at “apogee” which is farthest away from Earth. Next year in April, the Moon will be at “perigee”, or closest to Earth to completely block out the Sun in some areas of the country.

The path of totality will also cross parts of Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Texas, according to the Time and Date website, where you can find specific times to view the eclipse at your location.

Because looking at the sun at anytime can cause eye damage, you must have the proper eye protection to view this eclipse. The Arizona Science Center will be open early to have a free viewing party. You can also watch a special feed of the event on NASA TV. Here’s how to teach your kids how to make a homemade eclipse viewer. And we will also have coverage Saturday morning on Good Morning Arizona.

