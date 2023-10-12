Flagstaff residents use about half as much water as the state average

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Water is a natural resource that’s become scarce for many Arizonans as state and local governments work on water conservation efforts.

According to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the average person in Arizona uses 146 gallons of water daily. But a city in the high country paints a different picture. People in Flagstaff use about half of that, around 84 gallons of water a day. The city recently received an award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its water conservation efforts.

However, it hasn’t always been that way. People were using about 186 gallons of water daily 35 years ago. “In Flagstaff, about 70% of our water that we use annually is from groundwater, which is obviously a lot less renewable than water that’s used on the surface,” Water Conservation Manager Tamara Lawless said. “So it replenishes more slowly, and that’s why we want to be cautious about our use.”

The reduced usage is no accident. The city’s water conservation team works actively on new and better ways to reduce water waste. “We have our programs, so we’re encouraging people to upgrade to those more efficient fixtures, offering those rebates,” Lawless said. “We actually have teams that patrol around the town and make sure people are not watering in the middle of the day.”

She said their work is far from over. “So we have around or half gallon reduction per year is what we’re hoping for the next 20 years,” Lawless said.

They offer home inspections for water conservation and rebates for more water-conscious fixtures. You can learn more about how the city can help you be more water-conscious here.

