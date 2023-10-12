Deadly shooting sparks standoff in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A standoff is underway in Goodyear after a deadly shooting on Wednesday night. It happened at a home near Estrella Parkway and Lower Buckeye Road around 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say officers have surrounded a house where somebody is inside and hasn’t come out. Investigators didn’t say if that was the shooter or somebody else.

