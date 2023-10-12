D-backs hit 4 HRs in 1 inning, beat Dodgers to advance to NLCS

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Diamondbacks had a historic inning with four solo home runs on Wednesday and they swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series with a 4-2 win in Game 3.

The D-backs rewrote history in the third inning. Geraldo Perdomo got it going with a homer to deep center. After Corbin Carroll grounded out, Ketel Marte crushed a pitch 433 feet for homer. Following another out, Christian Walker blasted a home run to deep left. Gabriel Moreno thought he had the Snake’s fourth home run to right field but it was later ruled foul. On the very next pitch, he crushed it for a 438-foot home run, giving the D-backs a four-run lead.

The bats came alive for the Dodgers in the seventh. After a couple of singles, Chris Taylor got his own single to left, and drove in Max Muncy with two outs, making it 4-1. Next up, Kiké Hernández got his own RBI single to cut it 4-2. Andrew Saalfrank relieved Ryan Thompson and got the final out of the inning. Thompson had pitched five scoreless innings before giving up those two runs in the seventh.

