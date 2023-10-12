Cool down arrives but triple digits just around the corner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for sunshine and lighter winds today across most of Arizona. After morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s, the Valley will warm to a high of 91 degrees. We’ll be about that cool again tomorrow before a warm-up begins this weekend.

Gusty winds are expected this morning out of the north in the Lower Colorado River Valley this morning. The winds should ease up a bit this afternoon.

A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight into tomorrow morning in the high country of Northern Arizona for temperatures that could drop to the upper teens to low 20s. Valley temperatures will be a bit cooler Friday morning as well in the 50s and 60s.

High pressure is set to build over our region this weekend, bringing the return of triple digits Sunday through Tuesday. Temperatures should start to fall a bit by the middle of next week. No rain is expected for the next 7 days.

