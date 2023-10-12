Your Life
Container of bleach next to bread, milk too warm found at Phoenix-area restaurants

An Italian restaurant and a bakery in Phoenix had multiple violations.
An Italian restaurant and a bakery in Phoenix had multiple violations.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry
Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Oct. 11, 2023

La Sonorense #2 Bakery - 3029 W. Van Buren Street, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Dough stored in non-food grade bags
  • Milk and eggs not kept at proper temperature
  • Oven cleaner stored above bags of sugar

Yogi’s Grill - 1245 W Chandler Blvd., Chandler

3 violations

  • Male staff scratching face then prepping sushi
  • Crab mix not cold enough
  • Windex bottles stored by to-go containers

Fuddruckers - 7704 W. Bell Road, Glendale

3 violations

  • Dishwashing machine not cleaning properly
  • Cheese sauce not kept hot enough
  • Raw hamburger, chicken and eggs not kept cold enough

The Original Chop Shop - 4503 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix

4 violations

  • Employee picked up sandwich from floor then didn’t wash hands
  • No paper towels at hand wash sink
  • Raid pest spray where it doesn’t belong
  • Cooked bacon not kept hot enough

Giuseppe’s Italian Kitchen - 2824 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix

4 violations

  • Employees not washing hands properly
  • Container of bleach next to open tray of bread
  • Dishes not being washed properly
  • Fire extinguisher above prep table
List of restaurants with a perfect health inspection score make the Dirty Dining "Dean's List."
List of restaurants with a perfect health inspection score make the Dirty Dining "Dean's List."(azfamily)

Restaurants with a perfect health inspection score

Mill Cue Club607 S. Mill Ave., Tempe
Dos Familias Local Mexican10885 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale
The Habit Burger4025 E. Bell Road., Phoenix
Crave Pizza7641 E. Guadalupe Road, Mesa
Long Wongs8345 W. Thunderbird Road, Peoria
eegee’s3535 E. Baseline Road, Gilbert

