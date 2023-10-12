Container of bleach next to bread, milk too warm found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Oct. 11, 2023
La Sonorense #2 Bakery - 3029 W. Van Buren Street, Phoenix
3 violations
- Dough stored in non-food grade bags
- Milk and eggs not kept at proper temperature
- Oven cleaner stored above bags of sugar
Yogi’s Grill - 1245 W Chandler Blvd., Chandler
3 violations
- Male staff scratching face then prepping sushi
- Crab mix not cold enough
- Windex bottles stored by to-go containers
Fuddruckers - 7704 W. Bell Road, Glendale
3 violations
- Dishwashing machine not cleaning properly
- Cheese sauce not kept hot enough
- Raw hamburger, chicken and eggs not kept cold enough
The Original Chop Shop - 4503 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix
4 violations
- Employee picked up sandwich from floor then didn’t wash hands
- No paper towels at hand wash sink
- Raid pest spray where it doesn’t belong
- Cooked bacon not kept hot enough
Giuseppe’s Italian Kitchen - 2824 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix
4 violations
- Employees not washing hands properly
- Container of bleach next to open tray of bread
- Dishes not being washed properly
- Fire extinguisher above prep table
Restaurants with a perfect health inspection score
|Mill Cue Club
|607 S. Mill Ave., Tempe
|Dos Familias Local Mexican
|10885 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale
|The Habit Burger
|4025 E. Bell Road., Phoenix
|Crave Pizza
|7641 E. Guadalupe Road, Mesa
|Long Wongs
|8345 W. Thunderbird Road, Peoria
|eegee’s
|3535 E. Baseline Road, Gilbert
