Container of bleach next to bread, milk too warm found at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona's Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors," considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Oct. 11, 2023

La Sonorense #2 Bakery - 3029 W. Van Buren Street, Phoenix

3 violations

Dough stored in non-food grade bags

Milk and eggs not kept at proper temperature

Oven cleaner stored above bags of sugar

Yogi’s Grill - 1245 W Chandler Blvd., Chandler

3 violations

Male staff scratching face then prepping sushi

Crab mix not cold enough

Windex bottles stored by to-go containers

Fuddruckers - 7704 W. Bell Road, Glendale

3 violations

Dishwashing machine not cleaning properly

Cheese sauce not kept hot enough

Raw hamburger, chicken and eggs not kept cold enough

The Original Chop Shop - 4503 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix

4 violations

Employee picked up sandwich from floor then didn’t wash hands

No paper towels at hand wash sink

Raid pest spray where it doesn’t belong

Cooked bacon not kept hot enough

Giuseppe’s Italian Kitchen - 2824 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix

4 violations

Employees not washing hands properly

Container of bleach next to open tray of bread

Dishes not being washed properly

Fire extinguisher above prep table

Restaurants with a perfect health inspection score

Mill Cue Club 607 S. Mill Ave., Tempe Dos Familias Local Mexican 10885 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale The Habit Burger 4025 E. Bell Road., Phoenix Crave Pizza 7641 E. Guadalupe Road, Mesa Long Wongs 8345 W. Thunderbird Road, Peoria eegee’s 3535 E. Baseline Road, Gilbert

