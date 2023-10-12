Your Life
Cold up in northern Arizona; triple digits coming back to Phoenix area

Freeze Warning for Northern AZ tonight-tomorrow AM
Expect mostly sunny skies and not as breezy conditions for the Phoenix area.
Expect mostly sunny skies and not as breezy conditions for the Phoenix area.(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cooler air behind that low-pressure center that brought us windy weather on Wednesday has led to below-average temperatures around the Valley this Thursday. Mostly sunny skies and not as breezy. Clear skies tonight will lead to freezing temperatures for Northern Arizona. A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight and early tomorrow morning for Flagstaff and other areas above 6,000 ft. Many areas will dip into the low 20s! Back here in the Valley, our overnight lows should settle to the mid-60s, a few degrees below normal.

Look for a ridge of high pressure to dominate our weather pattern again and bring another warming trend by the weekend. Highs on Friday will be near normal, in the low 90s, but highs will quickly warm into the mid-90s on Saturday and close to 100 degrees on Sunday. It looks like we will have one more round of tripled digits at the beginning of the work/school week, with highs possibly topping out over 10 degrees above normal by Monday. Highs should come out of the triple-digit range by mid-week.

