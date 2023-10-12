City of Phoenix to start turning wastewater to drinking water using advance technology

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and as more people move here, the city wants to make sure our water source doesn’t run dry. Last week, Phoenix City Council approved $30 million for construction to reopen its Cave Creek water reclamation plant. The facility was closed for nearly 14 years. “The growth that we anticipated happening stopped because of the economic recession of the late 2006, 7, and 8 time period,” said Nazario Prieto, the water services assistant director at the city of Phoenix.

Before its closure, the plant was used to recycle wastewater and deliver it to big turf customers such as golf courses and schools. Now, the city plans to reopen the plant with the same functions, but only temporarily. “We will bring this plant back online at the same capacity. Eight million gallons per day,” Prieto said.

Starting in 2030, the city hopes to test-run its first advanced water purification technology. This system will help turn wastewater into safe, reliable drinking water. “Living in the desert, we have to do everything that we can to ensure we are being good stewards. If we can take that next step, take that reused water and put it to the best beneficial use, I think that’s good for everybody,” Prieto said.

Prieto said that construction on the water facility is expected to start at the end of this year or the beginning of next. While the City Council approved the $30 million for construction, he says this project will cost upwards of $300 million.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.