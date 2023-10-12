Buckeye teaching assistant arrested after sexually abusing teen boy, police say

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Buckeye teaching assistant is in jail after being accused of sexually abuse a teen boy. On Wednesday night, officers arrested 23-year-old Diana Pirvu on child molestation charges.

The day of the arrest, a family member of the 13-year-old boy suspected there was inappropriate behavior between Pirvu and the boy and called police. During the investigation, authorities looked at communication between the two and discovered several “incidents of abuse” happened off campus. Pirvu was pulled over near her home and taken into custody. She is an instructional assistant at Imagine Schools in Buckeye.

“Buckeye police are committed to holding offenders accountable, especially those responsible for the care of our most vulnerable community members. We continue our work to seek justice for victims of sex crimes and support them throughout the process,” Buckeye police said in a statement.

