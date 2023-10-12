93-year-old Phoenix man recovers from West Nile virus to train for marathon

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 93-year-old Phoenix man is back on his feet after his long battle with the West Nile virus. Bogie Jordan was diagnosed with the virus back in 2019 which put him in the hospital for nearly three months. “I was completely devastated. I couldn’t move my arms, legs, chest, nothing. I couldn’t eat,” Jordan said. While in the hospital, he had to be resuscitated twice and spent time in a coma.

After years of physical therapy and building back his strength, Jordan was able to take some big steps by completing a half-mile marathon. “Bogie has improved greatly. He came in and was mainly using his wheelchair, but as you saw today he’s now walking a 250-meter walk,” said Karlie Rigler the executive director for MorningStar Senior Living. Jordan said he has his cheerleaders to thank and hopes his story can help encourage others to overcome life challenges and get to the finish line. “Anybody that has had this or is recuperating, keep fighting. Take what you can get and be happy with it,” Jordan said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.