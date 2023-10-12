34 dogs seized in Chandler animal abuse raid to be reunited with owners, rescues

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Humane Society is moving forward with reuniting over three dozen dogs seized in a raid at a Chandler home in late September. Following Judge Michelle Lue Sang’s decision on Wednesday to deny custody of the dogs to April McLaughlin, the Chandler Municipal Court issued an abandonment order for 34 dogs seized by the Chandler Police Department.

The order grants permission to the Arizona Humane Society to move forward with reuniting the 34 dogs with former owners, rescues or put them up for adoption. McLaughlin initially requested to have 47 dogs placed back in her care, but decreased the number to 13 during Wednesday’s hearing. The court denied her request, stating that the dogs experienced cruel mistreatment. Judge Sang also called the condition the animals were found in “unacceptable.” McLaughlin has 14 days to file an appeal following the decision.

The 13 dogs McLaughlin was attempting to get back will remain with the Arizona Humane Society until the appeal is heard, if McLaughlin opts to file one. However, if she chooses not to appeal, the ownership of the dogs transfers back to the Chandler Police Department. The court can then issue another abandonment order, granting the humane society ownership again.

On Thursday, the Arizona Humane Society announced more dogs will be reunited with their former rescue groups. Other dogs have already been placed with rescues. Last week, two dogs, Hopper and Jackson, were sent home to Bella Vita Animal Rescue in California. Kiska, a 2-year-old pup, was also the first dog to be sent to her original rescue.

During the raid on Sept. 22, officers found 55 dogs living in deplorable conditions. Court documents state some dogs were living in their own feces and had no water. Authorities also said the air quality inside McLaughlin’s home was so bad, crews had to wear special breathing equipment. Humane society officials said five dogs had to be put down because they were “suffering horrifically.” Investigators also found several dead, frozen puppies in McLaughlin’s freezer. She was reportedly running a special needs animal rescue out of her home, called Special Needs Animal Welfare League.

McLaughlin claimed the conditions the dogs weren’t her fault. “A lot of the dogs provided to me were provided in the condition they were in,” she told the judge during the hearing.

She was arrested, but later released from jail after the case was sent back to the Chandler Police Department. Chandler police then asked for more people to come forward with evidence related to the case.

