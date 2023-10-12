$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Peoria; 5 more $50K winners in Arizona

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Lottery has just announced where the $2 million Powerball ticket was sold in the Valley!

A lucky ticket buyer at the Shell gas station near 67th Avenue and Cactus Road in Peoria won $2,000,008. But five other Powerball players won big, striking at least $50,000, and all but one were sold in the Phoenix area.

The jackpot ticket was sold Wednesday night in Southern California, worth an estimated $1.765 billion. The jackpot has now been reset to $20 million.

$50,000 Powerball winners

Circle K 6654, 15412 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ

Quiktrip 0439, 7522 W Deer Valley Rd, Peoria, AZ

Circle k 9153, 1210 S Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ

Terribles 411, 19985 N Hwy 93, White Hills, AZ

Safeway 1980, 1334 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ - WITH POWERPLAY = $100,000

The winning numbers were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 with a Powerball 10. The Powerplay was 2x.

