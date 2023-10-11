Windy Wednesday for parts of AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Temperatures are cooling off slightly today across Arizona as a trough of low pressure swings by to our north. This system will also drive some strong winds across parts of the state.

In the Valley, look for sunshine and a high of 95 degrees this afternoon. Wends will pick up to 10 to 15 miles per hour out of the southeast this morning, turning southwesterly this afternoon. Gusts to 25 miles per hour are possible.

Stronger winds are expected across Northern Arizona today, where a Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 am to 6 pm. Southwesterly winds are expected in this part of the state between 20 and 30 miles per hour and could gust to 50 miles per hour. Patchy blowing dust is possible.

Temperatures will cool behind this system, and highs will top out only near 90 degrees both Thursday and Friday in the Valley. Tomorrow morning will be especially cold up north, where elevations above 6000 feet could experience their coldest morning of the season so far with below-freezing temperatures in the 20s.

The weekend looks warmer and drier across the state. The Valley will be in the mid 90s Saturday and in the upper 90s Sunday through early next week.

