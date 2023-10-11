Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Windy Wednesday for parts of AZ

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Wednesday 10/11/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Temperatures are cooling off slightly today across Arizona as a trough of low pressure swings by to our north. This system will also drive some strong winds across parts of the state.

In the Valley, look for sunshine and a high of 95 degrees this afternoon. Wends will pick up to 10 to 15 miles per hour out of the southeast this morning, turning southwesterly this afternoon. Gusts to 25 miles per hour are possible.

Stronger winds are expected across Northern Arizona today, where a Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 am to 6 pm. Southwesterly winds are expected in this part of the state between 20 and 30 miles per hour and could gust to 50 miles per hour. Patchy blowing dust is possible.

Temperatures will cool behind this system, and highs will top out only near 90 degrees both Thursday and Friday in the Valley. Tomorrow morning will be especially cold up north, where elevations above 6000 feet could experience their coldest morning of the season so far with below-freezing temperatures in the 20s.

The weekend looks warmer and drier across the state. The Valley will be in the mid 90s Saturday and in the upper 90s Sunday through early next week.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

.
Breezes possible in metro Phoenix
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 10 p.m. for Tuesday, 10/10/2023.
Temps warming up this weekend in metro Phoenix
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 4 p.m. for Tuesday, 10/10/2023.
Winds pick up as temps expected to drop in metro Phoenix
This low will cool things down here in the Valley, and we will see the winds pick up as well.
More wind and cooler temps expected for metro Phoenix