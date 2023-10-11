Temperatures expected to drop for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The ridge of high pressure bringing us warm weather the past couple of days, including 99 in Phoenix on Wednesday, is continuing to shift to the east and weaken. Besides the warm temperatures, it also brought us some isolated thunderstorms in northern portions of the state and a bit of hail in some areas around Flagstaff on Tuesday. These storms were moving to the southeast, following the upper-level steering currents associated with the departing ridge of high pressure.

Our forecast high for Thursday is only 90 degrees and we should be around 91 on Friday. Saturday, we pop up to the mid-90s and by Sunday a 97. Next Monday we can be around 100 and that could be the same on Tuesday. Moderating temps will occur next week.

On this day in 1986, strong thunderstorms produced flash flooding across portions of the Phoenix area. US 60 was closed at Val Vista due to flooding and debris on the pavement. Carefree Highway was closed most of the night due to flooding. There were also numerous reports of hail in Mesa and Apache Junction.

