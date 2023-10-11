Scottsdale rabbi’s son serving as Israeli sniper along Gaza border

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Jewish community around the world is reeling from the surprise attack and the barbaric tactics used by Hamas terrorists. For one Scottsdale rabbi, it’s even more personal with his son serving in the Israeli army right on the Gaza border. “We received the news Sunday morning during a Jewish holiday by the name of Shemini Atzeret and Simchat Torah, which is supposed to be, ironically, the happiest holiday in the Jewish calendar,” said Rabbi Pinchas Allouche, who leads Congregation Beth Tefillah.

It’s the kind of news he and many others never wanted to hear. “As the news poured in, I noticed not just my personal emotions changed, but also the emotions of our congregants,” he said.

Pain and heartbreak were felt in the pews of the Scottsdale synagogue and among the brothers and sisters thousands of miles away in the holy land. War broke out after the surprise attack by Hamas and it’s a war the rabbi’s son, Yisreal Allouche, is currently fighting in. “I know that he is in harm’s way. I know he’s on the Gaza border and I know that he’s also seen quite the horrific scenes,” he said regarding his son. “I do know that he is both serving as a sniper and also as a soldier in the battlefield.”

He’s now navigating brand new territory, leading his congregation amid conflict between Israel and Hamas and also praying for his son risking his life to save others. “I do not allow my personal emotions to overcome my role and duty. The latter comes first,” he admitted. “And during my free time, that’s when my emotions burst out.”

Nowadays, he says his son’s bravery and love for his Jewish community inspire him to move forward. “Our son himself has told us, his parents and his siblings, please don’t cry over me, don’t be anxious for me. I’ll be fine and I’ll be safe. But what you can do is pray for me. What you can do is do more great deeds and ignite a sense of hope and goodness in this world so that eventually, this darkness can be expelled,” said the rabbi, referring to his son.

It’s in the middle of that darkness that, as a father, he sees the light. “He has found, I think, for himself, the sense of belonging but even more importantly the sense of purpose,” Allouche said.

