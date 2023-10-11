Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Plane goes off the runway at Chandler Municipal Airport

Emergency crews were at the scene surrounding the small plane.
Emergency crews were at the scene surrounding the small plane.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple emergency crews are on the scene of a plane that landed off the runway at Chandler Municipal Airport on Wednesday.

Details are extremely limited, but crews were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. for an aircraft experiencing an emergency. Video from the scene appears to show a single-engine plane off the runway, but no other information has been released. At this time, it’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Arizona’s Family is working to learn more information. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Grab some delicious Italian food at Fabio on Fire in Peoria, including wood-fired paninis,...
Fabio on Fire in Peoria serving up delicious, authentic Italian food
In this installment of Try It With Tess, we're getting ready for spooky season! Check out some...
Elevate your Halloween fun with these costumes, games, and treats
Make sure to grab some postseason merch before the D-Backs take on the Dodgers for Game 3 of...
Check out D-Backs postseason merch at the team shop
Our beloved Kylee Cruz is having a baby really soon; so we decided to ask the Queen of Clean...
Queen of Clean has the safest ways to clean up after your baby