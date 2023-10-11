Your Life
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Phoenix, police say

A sedan was seen parked near the crime scene.
A sedan was seen parked near the crime scene.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:38 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man hospitalized early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At the scene, investigators said they learned that the victim and suspect were both in cars when a shooting took place. The victim, identified only as a man, was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. Video from the scene showed a parked car in the middle of a back lot near a bowling alley at the Christown Spectrum mall.

Detectives are now working to learn more about what led up to the shooting and to identify the suspect. No other information has been released.

